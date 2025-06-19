Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.33 and a beta of 0.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $252,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,743.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,251,396. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,944,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.