Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNGE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HNGE opened at $39.79 on Monday. Hinge Health has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

