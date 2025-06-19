Head-To-Head Analysis: Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) versus CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neumora Therapeutics and CERo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 1 5 3 0 2.22 CERo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1,090.48%. CERo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,117.39%. Given CERo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CERo Therapeutics is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$243.79 million ($1.61) -0.48 CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and CERo Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Neumora Therapeutics has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and CERo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A -84.79% -77.57% CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -199.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neumora Therapeutics beats CERo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.