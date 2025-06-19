Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lionsgate Studios Stock Down 2.4%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 275,839 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LION opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. Lionsgate Studios has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

