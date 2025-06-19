Contrasting AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) & Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -14.61% -3.73% -2.43% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -115.71% -92.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AngioDynamics and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.85%. Monogram Orthopaedics has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 84.30%. Given Monogram Orthopaedics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monogram Orthopaedics is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

This table compares AngioDynamics and Monogram Orthopaedics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $303.91 million 1.37 -$184.35 million ($1.01) -10.13 Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 282.63 -$16.33 million ($0.45) -6.51

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monogram Orthopaedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats AngioDynamics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.