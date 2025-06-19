MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

MNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MNTN in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MNTN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. MNTN has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

In other MNTN news, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $12,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,083,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,824. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

