Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) vs. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Financial Survey

Backblaze and Golden Matrix Group are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Backblaze shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -35.38% -68.91% -27.82% Golden Matrix Group -3.37% -4.15% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Backblaze currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.25%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Backblaze.

Volatility & Risk

Backblaze has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Backblaze and Golden Matrix Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $127.63 million 2.19 -$48.53 million ($1.01) -5.03 Golden Matrix Group $151.12 million 1.45 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -31.60

Golden Matrix Group has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Backblaze on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

