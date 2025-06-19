Head-To-Head Comparison: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Trustmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $184.56 million 2.52 $5.43 million $0.45 31.91 Trustmark $949.48 million 2.16 $223.01 million $3.84 8.82

Analyst Recommendations

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for California BanCorp and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trustmark 0 3 2 0 2.40

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.79%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.47%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Trustmark.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 8.21% 9.54% 1.19% Trustmark 20.73% 10.29% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Trustmark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

