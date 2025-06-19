AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $192.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.43. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 30.08%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

