Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.28.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $710.76 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $728.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $800,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,028,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

