Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE BC opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

