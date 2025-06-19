Cognex’s (CGNX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $32.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

CGNX opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Cognex has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 402.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

