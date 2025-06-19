UBS Group Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $103.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $95.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,947,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $810,544,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,417,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

