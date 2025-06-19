Head to Head Comparison: Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A XBP Europe -10.19% N/A -9.66%

Volatility & Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp $290,000.00 9.95 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A XBP Europe $142.77 million 0.21 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rightscorp and XBP Europe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XBP Europe.

Summary

Rightscorp beats XBP Europe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

