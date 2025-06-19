Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$12.11

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.94. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

