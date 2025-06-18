Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

