FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Position Increased by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.4% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $17,238,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $8,332,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 178,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.9%

DJUL stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.