LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 316,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 658,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

