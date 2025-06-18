iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 3.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of IUSV opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
