MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Generac by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Generac stock opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

