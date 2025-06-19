Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

