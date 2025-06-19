Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

