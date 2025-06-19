Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $340.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.20. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

