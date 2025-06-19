Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ETN opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

