Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is MGO Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VWO opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

