Community Bank N.A. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

