DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
