Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 27,242 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

