Rolek Wealth Management LLC Has $40.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rolek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 41.9% of Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rolek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

