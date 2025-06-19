Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.0% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

