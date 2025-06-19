Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 288,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,949,000 after buying an additional 264,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 213,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

