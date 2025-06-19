Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

