Friedenthal Financial Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

