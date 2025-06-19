Essex Savings Bank Has $250,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

