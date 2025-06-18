LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

