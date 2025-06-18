Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.