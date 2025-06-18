Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

