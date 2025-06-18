Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.