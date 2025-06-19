Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

RGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, insider Preston Klassen bought 12,000 shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,055 shares in the company, valued at $383,959.45. This represents a 33.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,192,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 900,743 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,848,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 585,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $568.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.35. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

