29,755 Shares in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter valued at $41,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $38,480,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,713,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $20,928,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,832,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. LandBridge Company LLC has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

