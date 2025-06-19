Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,423 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

