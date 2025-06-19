Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 198,482 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 216.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,482 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

