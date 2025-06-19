Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 2455551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LION shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Lionsgate Studios Trading Down 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lionsgate Studios

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

