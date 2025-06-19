CRISPR Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 168% compared to the average volume of 7,405 call options.
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,560 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 575,235 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRSP opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.75. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $63.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
