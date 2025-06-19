Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,008 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

