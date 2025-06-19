Hays (LON:HAS) Trading Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60.65 ($0.81). 114,361,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,568% from the average session volume of 6,856,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.22 ($0.94).

Hays Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.82. The firm has a market cap of £972.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hays Company Profile

