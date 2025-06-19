Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Allot Call Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,465 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 815% compared to the average volume of 1,034 call options.

Allot Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 million, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot stock. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allot at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allot

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

