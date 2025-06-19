Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.44 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.45 ($1.50). 437,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,102,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.62).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £334.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.59.

Insider Transactions at Funding Circle

In other Funding Circle news, insider Lisa Jacobs purchased 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,417.87). 35.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

