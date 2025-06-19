Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $78.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
