Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.60 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.63), with a volume of 265356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.55).
Henderson European Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £650.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.35 and a beta of 0.87.
Henderson European Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Trust
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.