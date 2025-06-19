Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.60 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 196 ($2.63), with a volume of 265356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.55).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £650.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

